A violent Tuesday afternoon in the Baton Rouge area left at least three people hospitalized in two separate shootings and a stabbing, emergency officials said.
The first shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Sumrall Drive off Glen Oaks Drive, according to East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz.
The victim in that incident received relatively minor injuries and was expected to survive.
A second shooting was reported in Zachary around 3:30 p.m., leaving a victim with serious injuries, officials said. Emergency crews responded to the 4800 block of West Central Avenue, which is near Rollins Road and High Street.
A little after 4 p.m., crews responded to a stabbing at an apartment complex in the 7300 block of Caprice Drive. Chustz said one person was transported via ambulance from the scene.
The spate of violence Tuesday afternoon came after a similar series of events on Sunday, when one person was killed and three others — including a toddler — were injured in shootings within just a few hours. The East Baton Rouge murder rate is on track to break all previous records for the second year running.