A suspected accomplice in the beating of a 87-year-old Holden man had previously been arrested at least five times on battery counts, court records say.

Rauman Laurent, 39, was taken into custody last week on accessory after-the-fact to armed robbery. His criminal record in Livingston Parish, which includes multiple domestic violence and battery arrests, stretches back to at least 2012.

Another man, 49-year-old John Bailey, was booked with Laurent on counts of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.

Detectives say a masked suspect confronted Sonny Hutchinson, 87, outside his Holden home last week, demanded money and valuables, then attacked him. The suspect tied Hutchinson up before stealing his car and driving away, according to police.

Hutchinson was reportedly outside fetching firewood when the suspect approached him. He suffered a cut to his head, was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released. Authorities have not provided a motive in the robbery.

Laurent has a long list of violent arrests in which he is accused of assaulting various people over the last decade in Livingston Parish.

Most recently, Laurent is accused of attacking a 68-year-old woman in September 2019 by slamming her arm in a door after an argument, court records show. He was charged with simple battery of the infirm, a misdemeanor. A trial is set for May 2022.

A second trial is set for the same month in a separate, felony second-degree battery case filed in July 2020, but documents providing details about the incident are under seal.

Laurent was also arrested on three counts of domestic abuse battery in January 2012 after a woman said he punched one of her daughters, busting her lower lip, then struck her backside and legs three times, leaving several welts on her body, according to court records. Documents say he also attacked the woman's 11-year-old daughter by spanking her left leg and leaving welts, then slapped her on the arm hard enough to leave marks.

The woman tried to block her daughters from Laurent, but he tore her shirt and attempted to throw her over the porch rail, his arrest report says. Authorities documented the injuries in photos at the scene.

Those charges were ultimately dismissed, records show.

Then, in November 2012, Laurent was arrested on two counts of simple battery. Court records say a man "with a bloody lip and scratches on his face" accused Laurent of attacking him. Laurent pled to one count of simple battery and received credit for time served in jail.

Laurent was again accused of domestic abuse battery in December 2018. A woman said she and Laurent, her ex-boyfriend, had been arguing when he pushed her, grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground before punching her in the face, court records show. Authorities noted there were "visible red marks" on the woman's face and neck. A protective order was subsequently filed against Laurent.

Scott Perrilloux, Livingston Parish District Attorney, said the case was ultimately dismissed when they were unable to locate the victim.

Bailey, the other suspect in the robbery was convicted in 2020 on two counts of felony theft in Livingston Parish.

Both suspects remain in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Bailey's bond has been set at $800,000, while Laurent's is $100,000.