A Baton Rouge man was arrested in the rape of a 12-year-old girl, Baton Rouge Police reported.
Police responded to Park Forest Middle School on Feb. 27 to conduct an investigation into the rape of a 12-year-old victim, according to booking documents. The girl told police 37-year-old Elio Erazo Chavez had been sexually abusing her since she was five.
The most recent incident happened Feb. 25, she said. The girl's little sister confirmed that she was nearby when the rape happened, booking documents show. When the girl's sister asked what had happened, the girl began to cry and said Chavez had raped her.
The Advocate generally does not identify juvenile victims or victims of sexual assault.
Chavez was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday morning on first-degree rape.