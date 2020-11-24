Video surveillance shows a female prison guard being dragged into the bathroom with an inmate, where the two remained for about 20 minutes without any of her coworkers intervening.

How was she able to disappear for so long? Police and her attorney present the following explanation: She was the only corrections officer in a cell block with at least 64 male prisoners. The guard alleges she was raped in the bathroom, though a grand jury found insufficient evidence to support an indictment.

Concerns about workplace safety and staffing levels are the latest wrinkles in a case that is already filled with unanswered questions, especially after officials confirmed last week that the grand jury decided to drop charges against the inmate and indict the guard instead.

Deshunta Miller, 21, has been charged with malfeasance in office for another alleged sexual relationship with a different inmate, while the man accused of raping her, Erick Dehart, faces no charges.

Miller said through her attorney Friday that there were usually two guards stationed in that cell block, but she was working alone the morning of the alleged assault.

The state Department of Corrections has refused to release records that could shed light on what happened that morning, including their staffing policies and internal reports. A department spokesman issued a statement saying the unit was "properly staffed in accordance with best practices" and guidelines issued by the American Correctional Association, specifically a recommendation that the overall vacancy rate for correctional officers and other staff members doesn't exceed 10% over an 18-month period.

"All assigned positions in housing units — including the cell blocks — are appropriately staffed at the facility 24 hours a day and seven days a week," DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said in the statement. "We fill security posts with overtime when necessary."

The department has long struggled to hire and retain enough corrections officers, in part because of low salaries and irregular schedules. The coronavirus pandemic has placed an added burden on prison guards, since the close quarters often expose them to the virus.

St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said he was shocked to learn that a female guard had been left alone without backup in that cell block. He was even more surprised that the grand jury dropped charges against the inmate, given that surveillance footage from inside the prison seems to support Miller's account.

The video shows Dehart approach her forcefully from behind, holding what appears to be a homemade knife to her throat, and drag her into a bathroom, according to police reports. The alleged assault itself was not caught on camera. Investigators later found a homemade knife in Dehart's cell.

While grand jury proceedings are confidential, prosecutors have said Miller's decision not to testify dealt a blow to their case against Dehart.

But Ambeau disagrees, arguing the video footage speaks for itself and provides ample evidence that Miller was assaulted. He said that's why his officers placed Dehart under arrest almost immediately after the incident.

The police chief also said that the Iberville District Attorney's Office, which is prosecuting the case, instructed his detective not to come testify before the grand jury, raising questions about what evidence actually was presented. It's standard procedure for officers with the arresting agency to provide testimony.

Court records show that prosecutors issued two subpoenas before the grand jury convened, one for the St. Gabriel police detective and another for a DOC internal investigator who helped with the rape investigation. The detective was driving to the courthouse when he received a call telling him he was not needed after all, according to Ambeau. That left just the DOC investigator.

"Why should DOC be allowed to investigate themselves?" Ambeau said. "I stand by my judgment and what I saw on that tape. … I think this young lady is not getting a fair shake."

The DA's office declined to comment on why the detective was told not to testify, saying the proceedings are secret.

DOC recently denied a public records request from The Advocate seeking a number of documents that could reveal more about what happened. That includes disciplinary reports filed against inmates housed in the cell block where the alleged assault occurred; unusual occurrence reports, which should document things like malfunctioning cell doors; the prison's staffing policies and staffing levels in that particular unit.

The department's attorneys cited various exemptions to the state public records law in its denial letter last month, including security concerns and ongoing investigations. An attorney for The Advocate responded with a letter to DOC disputing some of those exemptions.

For example, DOC claimed that all disciplinary reports against inmates in Unit 3 filed between March 1 and Aug. 3 are part of an ongoing investigation and therefore can't be released.

Scott Sternberg, an attorney representing The Advocate, said the law doesn't work like that.

"Our request did not ask for an investigation file," he wrote. "DOC cannot simply place an otherwise public record into an investigation file and make the record private."

DOC has not yet responded to the letter and has declined to comment on the rape investigation.

Miller's attorney, Travis Turner, said inadequate staffing and other security issues at Elayn Hunt will likely become central to a civil case against DOC and other agencies involved with the investigation. He said Miller tried to use her beeper to call for help during or after the assault, but it malfunctioned.

Officials still have not released details about the alleged relationship between Miller and another unnamed inmate that resulted in the malfeasance charges against her. That case remains ongoing.