A fatal mobile home fire in Clinton last week 6 was likely cooking-related, the State Fire Marshal's Office said.
Deputies with the office are continuing their investigation into the fire that happened about 11 a.m. last Thursday in the 12000 block of Robins Road.
Firefighters with the Bluff Creek Fire Department, who put out the blaze, later found the body of a man in the home's kitchen.
While the official identification and cause of death are pending with the East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be the 43-year-old homeowner, the State Fire Marshal's Office said.
Following an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire began in the kitchen.