A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a pickup truck on La. 44 in Ascension Parish Wednesday evening, Louisiana State Police reported.
The 56-year-old Prairieville man had been traveling south on La. 44 just north of Airline Highway in Gonzales shortly before 5:30 p.m., troopers said in a statement.
The man, who has not yet been identified, failed to stop his 2005 Harley Davidson Sportster as he approached stopped traffic and hit the rear of the 2010 GMC Sierra pickup, troopers said.
He died at the scene despite wearing a helmet.
The driver of the GMC was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, troopers said.
Troopers continued to investigate the crash Thursday and have taken blood samples from both drivers for toxicological testing.