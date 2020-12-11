The Louisiana State Police trooper arrested in a use of force incident struck a Black man 18 times with a flashlight and then attempted to hide the body camera footage from superiors, an arrest warrant filed Friday says.

Trooper Jacob Brown, 30, was involved in a use of force incident last year in Monroe, according to State Police officials. He was arrested on one count each of aggravated second-degree battery and malfeasance in office on Thursday.

While a civil lawsuit describes the May 30, 2019 incident from the perspective of 45-year-old Aaron Larry Bowman, a Black man confronted for a traffic violation, the newly released arrest warrant outlines the State Police investigation of one of their own.

Most of the warrant relies on body camera footage from the night of the encounter, though investigators also interviewed Brown, Bowman and Brown's colleagues in the course of their investigation.

Different court documents say officers followed Bowman to his home in Monroe with lights flashing to initiate a traffic stop after he allegedly crossed the center line in the road. Bowman told authorities afterward that he "saw the lights and [heard the] audible sirens but was scared to pull over."

When Brown arrived on the scene, he saw three officers “attempting to detain Bowman," appearing to struggle with him on the ground and attempting to handcuff him, the warrant says.

Bowman was lying on the ground with his hands in front of him when Brown struck Bowman on the head with his flashlight, according to the warrant. When Bowman tried to cover his head, Brown hit him again on the hand shielding his skull, then two more times, it says.

After the fourth hit, Bowman’s hands remained covering his head, the warrant says. While striking Bowman, Brown said, “Give me your f------ hands!”

May 2019 encounter between officers, Aaron Larry Bowman in Monroe, Louisiana WARNING: Some contents and language in this video are graphic. Video provided by an attorney for Bowman.

He then began “jabbing” Bowman in the side and arm with the flashlight, the warrant says. Bowman began to cover his side to protect himself, but Brown jabbed him seven more times in the side while telling him to “Stop resisting!”

Bowman said he was not.

“The flashlight that Brown used was unique in that it was equipped with a special tip, known as a tactical tail cap, which attaches to the end of a flashlight and is designed to break automotive safety glass,” the warrant says.

Brown continued to jab him in the shoulder and side before handcuffing him, records say. Bowman then told Brown he was on dialysis, to which Bowman responded “Shut the f--- up!”

After Brown stood up from handcuffing Bowman, Bowman told the other officers he was bleeding. Body camera footage shows Brown walking away, though Bowman “was still heard screaming and moaning in the background,” the warrant says.

The warrant says Brown hit Bowman a total of 18 times with the flashlight.

Investigators who reviewed the video said Bowman, while he was resisting, did not appear aggressive toward the officers and that Brown seemed to be the only one who struck him. The others were attempting to handcuff Bowman with verbal commands and using their hands.

The incident involved the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Special Crimes Apprehension Team (SCAT), a group that includes State Police, according to the civil lawsuit.

Brown later told investigators in late November of this year he used the flashlight as “a baton” and alleged Bowman struck a deputy while they were taking him to the ground, the warrant says.

The strikes were used for “pain compliance,” Brown said, to make Bowman move so he could be cuffed. He also said he did not believe Bowman was armed.

The warrant says Brown told investigators he did not document the incident in state police reports, but that he should have. Investigators also said he “miscategorized” the body camera footage and failed to label the recording, which they said “show an intentional attempt to hide the video from any administrative review or criminal investigation.”

Investigators later interviewed Bowman, who told them he was dragged from his car, with one deputy on his back, bending his legs up, the warrant says. Then someone hit him in the head with a flashlight.

“Bowman said his face was pushed down into the ground, causing his nose and mouth to be filled with dirt,” the warrant says. After he was struck, Bowman told authorities he does not remember much but recalls “lying on an EMS stretcher in the roadway.”

Bowman’s injuries include a laceration on his head requiring stitches, a fractured wrist and one fractured rib, court documents show.

“Brown’s use of force applied to Bowman during this incident was not a reasonable and necessary response to Bowman’s resistance level,” the warrant says.

Bowman was later arrested on improper lane usage, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer and battery of a police officer. He was booked into jail on July 15, 2020 — a month and a half after the alleged beating.