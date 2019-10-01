Baton Rouge police are searching for a third suspect — the person they believe pulled the trigger — after arresting two roommates of a man who was shot in an abandoned apartment early Monday and later died of his injuries.

Cary Walker, 40, was taken to the hospital around 3 a.m. Monday and later pronounced dead. Police said the shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Sherwood Meadow Drive.

Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Tuesday that investigators are searching for Kris Johnson, who is accused of shooting Walker and then fleeing the scene.

Two others have already been arrested in the shooting. James Johnson, 25, was booked into jail on principal to second-degree murder, and Shameka Foster, 28, was booked on obstruction of justice.

+4 Man dies after shooting at Baton Rouge apartment complex, 2 roommates arrested Two people were arrested in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex that left one dead, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. said.

The victim and three suspects entered an abandoned apartment together early Monday, police wrote in arrest reports. While inside, James Johnson handed a gun to Kris Johnson, who shot Walker and then gave the gun back, according to police.

James Johnson then returned to his apartment and gave the gun to Foster, his girlfriend, who helped him hide the weapon, police said. Detectives alleged that Foster "did knowingly and intentionally conceal the fact that she had hidden the murder weapon and did not even advise if she knew anything about the incident."

Police released a photo of Kris Johnson on Tuesday, saying he's wanted on one count of second-degree murder.