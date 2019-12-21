One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a fire Saturday evening at an abandoned warehouse that was part of the old Borden Dairy facility on Florida Boulevard, authorities said.
Curt Monte, a spokesman for the Baton Rouge Fire Department, said in a news release that firefighters found the victim inside and unconscious when they searched the building in the 4700 block of Florida Boulevard.
The victim was pulled from the building and taken by EMS to a local hospital. An EMS official said the victim suffered serious injuries in the fire.
The cause of the fire, which was reported at 7:20 p.m., is undetermined and under investigation but is considered suspicious in nature, Monte said.
He said firefighters extinguished the fire before it could spread to adjacent structures.