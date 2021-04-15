State police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with the death of a teenager during a 16-car pileup on the old Mississippi River Bridge in February.
Marlin Jordan, 42, was arrested on a count of negligent homicide and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, according to troopers.
On Feb. 23, 13-year-old Janaria James of Plaquemine was killed in a car crash involving 16 vehicles on U.S. 190 between West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge parishes.
At the time of the crash, Jordan was traveling eastbound in a 2007 Kenworth tractor-trailer, police said. State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said Jordan was unable to stop as he approached multiple vehicles ahead of him and set off a chain reaction of crashes.
Troopers later determined that Jordan’s actions leading up to the crash were negligent, Scrantz said.
Toxicology samples were taken from all drivers after the crash, but troopers did not say if Jordan’s blood alcohol level on the day of the accident contributed to his arrest.