Investigators say an overnight fire that completely destroyed a home on Kentucky Street in Baton Rouge was intentionally set.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews were called to the 1900 block of Kentucky St. around 4 a.m. Monday.
Officials say firefighters arrived and found a vacant home that was under construction completely engulfed in flames. The fire was contained within ten minutes.
The blaze also damaged a neighboring home. Authorities say a family of three was able to escape without any injuries.
The vacant house was completely destroyed.
Investigators have ruled the cause of the fire as arson.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact officials at (225) 354-1419.