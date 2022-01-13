A social media-arranged drug deal that police say escalated into a three-way shootout in a Baton Rouge neighborhood has led to an arrest exactly a month later.
Terry Hills J., 21, of Baton Rouge, was booked Thursday on first-degree attempted murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities in the mid-December shooting.
According to an affidavit for his arrest, BRPD responded around 6 p.m. Dec. 13 to reports of a shooting on a block of North 46th Street just south of Gus Young Avenue. When officers showed up, they say they found blood and shell casings — but none of the people who exchanged gunfire.
After hearing about a patient suffering from several gunshot wounds at a nearby hospital, detectives tracked him down to see if they could find out what happened. At first, the victim didn’t want to talk, police said.
When a detective followed up a few days later, the affidavit continues, the victim was more forthcoming.
In the victim’s telling, according to BRPD, the conflict started on Instagram. The victim said he reached out to a man on the photo-sharing platform to buy marijuana. After one transaction, however, the victim says the seller began sending a barrage of harassing and threatening messages.
So, police say the victim found someone else on the app to buy marijuana from. On Dec. 13, the affidavit continues, the victim and his new Instagram contact agreed to meet at 1300 N. 46th St. for the drug sale.
The victim said that when he arrived at the address, both of his Instagram dealers were there — and began shooting him. Police say the victim told them he “was able to return fire before he was struck several times to his body.”
The victim reportedly told police that one of the assailants took his gun before both shooters took off.
BRPD detectives used their criminal database, the Instagram accounts cited by the victim and a state identification card to name Hills as a suspect.
Officials say they presented a six-photo lineup to the victim, who pointed to a picture of Hills as the person who “shot him several times” on North 46th Street.