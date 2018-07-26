A man was shot in the stomach on Florida Boulevard on Thursday evening, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
Police were called to the scene in the 10500 block of Florida Boulevard, between Sharp Road and McGeehee Drive, at 8:32 p.m., McKneely said. Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene, agency spokesman Mike Chustz said.
This is the second reported shooting of the day. A person was hospitalized around 10 a.m. after a shooting in the 2000 block of Sherwood Meadow Drive.
More to come.