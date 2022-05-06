A man out of jail on bond "violently" beat his pregnant ex-girlfriend in an attempt to kill her and her unborn child, police documents say.
On May 4, authorities were dispatched to Our Lady of the Lake hospital after receiving a call about a "battered, pregnant female," according to an affidavit.
The woman, who was 12 weeks pregnant and had visible, still-bleeding injuries to her mouth, told detectives that her ex, identified as 25-year-old Eric Curry, "violently kicked her in the stomach on numerous occasions."
She explained that Curry, the child's father, had come to her home wanting to discuss her pregnancy and tried to convince her to leave the residence with him. When she refused, Curry told her he would "kill her and the baby" while holding a gun in plain sight, the affidavit says.
When the woman tried to walk away, Curry began choking her until she lost consciousness, the document continues. The woman told police she awoke to "a barrage of punches to her mouth, which resulted in her top lip being completely distorted and two front teeth being knocked out." She said Curry then kicked her in the stomach about four times.
The woman yelled for help and Curry ran from the scene.
A doctor confirmed the next day that the fetus survived the attack and had a strong heartbeat, according to the affidavit.
Curry faces one felony count each of attempted first-degree feticide, aggravated assault, second-degree battery and battery of a dating partner.