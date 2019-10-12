Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Kelley Burger, 26, 72110 Linkwood Court, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and failure to signal/improper turn.
- Charlotte Burris, 29, 13735 Kenner Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and resisting an officer.
- Ariel Galindo, 22, 9771 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, speeding and drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Michael Muffoletto, 40, 453 Lake Worth Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to signal/improper turn and improper lane usage.
- Russell Robinson, 28, 3303 Lone Oak Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.