Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Sunday, booking records show:
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Necole Abadie, 34, 15132 John West Road, Gonzales, first-offense DWI.
- Felicia Gildon, 35, 731 E. Roosevelt St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, suspended license, stop sign/yield sign.
- Lee Guidry, 19, 148 N. Church St., Garyville, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Matthew Lewis, 40, 35669 Perkins Road, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, careless operation, suspended driver's license.