The family of fallen police officer Shane Totty will receive a $50,000 grant from the First Responders Fund, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation announced Tuesday.

Totty was killed Friday after his motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck while the 31-year-old was escorting a funeral procession.

The fund has granted $665,000 to law enforcement officers, firefighters and other first responders in the parish since it was established over 30 years ago. Contributions to the fund come from Baton Rouge Area Foundation donors and the wider community.

Totty joined the Baton Rouge Police Department in June 2014 and was assigned to the department's uniform patrol division.

He received a grant last year when he was shot in the face by a mentally ill man. After recovering, he asked Police Chief Murphy Paul for the motorcycle squad assignment.

Capt. Don Kelly, who oversaw Totty's squad as Second District commander before his retirement last year, said Totty had suffered long and extensive complications from his injuries, including complete loss of sight in one of his eyes that lasted for some time. He ultimately regained his vision but never lost his desire to rejoin the force.

Kelly said Totty's fiancee had given birth to their baby daughter not long before he was shot. The couple had been engaged for a while and were finally planning a wedding in the months before his death.

"Life was good for him. He had survived this near death experience and everything was positive and going his way," Kelly said. "How tragic that everything could be taken away in the blink of an eye. We're all hurting."

Totty will be buried Thursday after a law enforcement procession.