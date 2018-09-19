louisianastatepolice.adv HS 002.JPG
A Marrero man died after he crashed into an 18-wheeler on the shoulder of I-10 westbound in Ascension Parish early Wednesday, State Police said. 

Dean Critten, 51, was killed after his Chevrolet Monte Carlo struck an 18-wheel truck stopped on the shoulder of I-10 about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Trooper First Class Bryan Lee.

The crash, which pushed Crittens car underneath the truck, occurred just west of La. 73. 

Critten was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, Lee said. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured in the crash. 

It was not clear if impairment was a factor in the crash, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers, Lee said. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

