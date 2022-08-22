Baton Rouge Police officials opened an internal affairs investigation, the agency said Monday, after video spread on social media showing officers handcuffing two Black men, after tasing one, following a fight among several Black and White men in a popular downtown nightlife area.
Apparently filmed from the balcony of a popular bar looking down on Third Street, the footage shows at least seven men in an altercation on the sidewalk opposite the bar. After about a minute of verbal exchange and shoving between at least two Black men and four or five White men, one of the men punched one of the Black men in the face, knocking him to the ground, the footage shows. A few moments pass in which some of the other men try separating the two who exchanged the initial punches. Then, more blows are exchanged.
Three BRPD officers then appear in the frame, just as the man who threw the first punch slips out of the area. Moments later, the Black man hit with the first punch kicks towards the face of a White man on the ground. A White BRPD officer standing towards the right of the frame fires a taser, striking the man who threw the kick. As the tased man falls, a second White BRPD officer standing closer to him punches toward him, the video shows.
Two of the three officers proceed to handcuff the two Black men as they lie prone on the ground. None of the White men involved in the altercation appeared to be detained at that point, though an officer can be seen striding in the direction where the men retreated as the two-minute video ends.
The local chapter of the NAACP said in a statement that the organization is concerned about some of the officers' actions seen in the video.
"After viewing the circulated video, we question some of the action taken during the officers' response," the organization said.
Sent a link of the video, posted publicly to Instagram on Sunday by user Tiffany Shantell, a BRPD spokesman confirmed that the incident shown in the footage has led to an internal affairs investigation.
"We are aware of this and it's currently under investigation," BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said Monday.
Calls and a Facebook message to Boudreaux and Thibodeaux's, the Third Street Bar from which the altercation appeared to have been filmed, were not immediately returned.
It wasn't clear immediately clear whether the two detained men faced arrest for any of their actions or whether police arrested others seen in the video.