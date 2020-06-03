Three people were able to escape an arson fire after the vacant structure next door to them went up in flames early Wednesday morning, Baton Rouge fire officials said.
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department says crews were called to a home on Fig Street — located off of Dalrymple Drive near City Park — around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday.
Three residents who lived in a home next door to the vacant structure were alerted by a neighbor and escaped the fire unharmed before crews arrived at the scene, authorities said.
Firefighters arrived to find a vacant structure engulfed in flames. It was contained around 6:00 a.m.
While the residents' home was able to be saved, it did sustain heavy fire damage to the exterior of the house. The vacant structure was a total loss, BRFD said.
Investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be arson.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact BRFD at (225) 354-1419.