Fig Street arson

Three people were able to escape an arson fire after the vacant structure next door to them went up in flames early Wednesday morning, Baton Rouge fire officials said.

A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department says crews were called to a home on Fig Street — located off of Dalrymple Drive near City Park — around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Three residents who lived in a home next door to the vacant structure were alerted by a neighbor and escaped the fire unharmed before crews arrived at the scene, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived to find a vacant structure engulfed in flames. It was contained around 6:00 a.m.

While the residents' home was able to be saved, it did sustain heavy fire damage to the exterior of the house. The vacant structure was a total loss, BRFD said.

Investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be arson.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact BRFD at (225) 354-1419.

