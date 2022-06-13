Was it legal for the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board to split a handful of voting precincts in the new election maps it adopted last month?
A handful of parish residents, led by Baton Rouge attorneys Brian Blackwell and James Bullock, argued Monday that the answer is no. If state District Judge Tarvald Smith agrees, the judge could force the School Board to junk the nine-member plan adopted May 5 and devise new maps that keep precincts whole. Or he could adopt a rival 11-member plan the board rejected that didn’t split precincts.
"I think it's pretty clear that they had the ability to adopt a plan that didn’t split precincts. But the one they chose, did," Blackwell said.
Evan Alvarez, an attorney representing the school system, argued that the School Board had no choice but to split precincts when it was trying to draw lines for nine districts.
"You can’t gauge the legality of a nine-member plan by comparing it to an 11-member plan," Alvarez argued. "They are apples and oranges, your honor."
After a five-hour hearing Monday, Smith gave the attorneys for both sides until Thursday at 4:30 p.m. to submit final briefs addressing a handful of questions that arose during Monday’s hearing. Smith said he plans to rule by Friday at earliest and no later than Monday.
School Board elections using the new maps are scheduled Nov. 8 and candidates qualify for those races July 20-22.
Representatives of the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office urged Judge Smith to decide at the latest by June 22, the deadline for governments to submit maps to the state. Smith also has the option of putting the fall election on hold and forcing the School Board to hold elections sometime in 2023.
At issue is a 54-year-old state law that limits the ability of elected officials to split voting precincts when drawing their election maps. While it’s common to split precincts in Louisiana, this law forbids the practice unless the government entity is unable to avoid such splits.
Precinct-splitting was largely a non-issue during the contentious debate leading up to the May 5 vote. Most of that debate centered around whether demographic changes in the parish since 2010 should compel the School Board under federal law to create more districts where Black residents and voters are in the majority. The board currently has five White and four Black members.
Plan 22, the plan the board adopted May 5, is likely to preserve that 5-4 racial balance and could even shift the board to a six White, three Black balance. The plan retains four majority-Black districts when factoring all residents as well as registered voters. But it has only three majority-Black districts when factoring voting-age population.
Opponents view Plan 22 as one of the worst of the 19 proposed maps the School Board introduced in March.
By contrast, Ware/Collins Plan 1, the rival plan that does not split precincts, would expand the size of the board from nine to 11 members, with six majority-Black districts and five majority-White districts. By expanding to 11 districts, the Ware/Collins Plan 1 would reverse a 2014 redistricting that reduced the size of the board from 11 to nine members.
Opponents are planning a separate challenge in federal court that would feature many of the objections that dominated the School Board redistricting debate.
On Monday, Judge Smith heard testimony from Mike Hefner, of Duson, the board-hired demographer, as well as Baton Rouge resident James Finney, who drafted Ware/Collins Plan 1.
“Can a map be prepared for nine members that doesn’t split precincts?” attorney Blackwell asked Hefner.
Hefner said that soon after he was hired last November he tried and failed to draw a 9-member plan using whole precincts, saying they violated traditional redistricting criteria. Specifically, the plan failed to properly balance the population totals of the school board districts with each other and the 9-member plan threw off the percentage of minorities in District 5.
"In my opinion, I needed at that point to split precincts," Hefner said.
The school system first made this argument in court papers filed Friday. Blackwell said he asked Finney that same day to draw a 9-member plan at Blackwell's request that did not split precincts. Finney said he did so over "a couple of hours on a Friday evening."
That drew an immediate objection from Alvarez, who said Finney’s map came too late to be admitted as evidence and had not been independently vetted for its accuracy. Alvarez also noted that Finney, unlike Hefner, had never been hired to draft election maps nor had one of his maps been adopted. Finney is a math instructor at ITI Technical College.
Smith upheld Alvarez’s objection, excluding it as evidence. Smith, however, agreed to let Finney’s new map be submitted as a “proffer,” meaning it could potentially be revived via an appeal.
Finney drew six of the 19 maps the School Board considered — Hefner said they were all potentially viable plans. Hefner himself drew eight. The plan adopted, Plan 22, was drawn by neither of them; it was submitted by board member Mark Bellue. Hefner said Plan 22 complies with the law, but Finney disagreed.
"With redistricting in particular, it’s important that they follow all the rules and come up with the best redistricting plan possible,” Finney said. “And I don’t think that they accomplished that goal.”