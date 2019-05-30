A 3-year-old girl was killed after firefighters found her and an unidentified male trapped inside a burning duplex Wednesday night, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Around 9:14 p.m., crews responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Kentucky Street.
Firefighters discovered the fire coming from the back of the duplex. Crews extinguished the fire 17 minutes after arriving and were told everyone was out of the building. Then, someone informed them two more people were trapped inside the other unit, according to the BRFD report.
Firefighters pried open the other unit's front door and discovered two people, including the 3-year-old girl, inside, near the door.
The two people were pulled from the house and crews began administering CPR.
The 3-year-old and an unidentified male were taken to the hospital where the girl died from fire related complications.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.