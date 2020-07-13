Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Sunday night that the Baton Rouge Police Department is conducting an internal investigation after video posted on social media appeared to show an officer kneeling on the neck of teenage suspect, who later stood up and walked away with police after being placed in handcuffs.
Such restraint tactics have been condemned since the recent death of George Floyd — who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for about eight minutes while the dying man pleaded for air. Broome did not mention Floyd's death in her statement Sunday night, but she was commenting on a Facebook post from local activist Gary Chambers Jr., who posted the video to social media with the following message: "A cop doing this after George Floyd knows exactly what they are doing."
Can't see the video? Click here.
Broome said she has been in touch with Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, who plans to meet with the teenager's family Monday afternoon. She said there has been an "expedited review" of the incident and "the investigatory process has started."
Baton Rouge police have not released additional details about the incident, including why the young man was being detained and the outcome of his interaction with officers. Authorities declined to release his name because he's a juvenile.
Broome said only that he's a "17-year-old Baton Rouge resident who was taken into custody and then released to his mother."
She said the department will ask the courts for permission to release the body camera footage, which is otherwise shielded from public view because of the suspect's juvenile status. It's unclear how long that process will take.
"We are prepared to ensure transparency and the release of that footage for public consumption," Broome said. "I ask that the community allow us to take the proper steps necessary to investigate and swiftly determine the outcome."
Chambers called for the officer kneeling on the teenager's neck to be fired immediately.
The juvenile is lying face down in the street while the officer restrains him and appears to place him in handcuffs. The video also clearly shows the teenager getting up from the ground after the officer releases him, and walking away escorted by two Baton Rouge cops.
As in the George Floyd case, the officer appears to be White and the suspect is Black. Several other Baton Rouge police officers are on scene assisting.
Floyd's death ignited widespread protests against racism and police brutality, creating an unprecedented call for reform in law enforcement agencies across America. The protests that have taken place in Baton Rouge over the past several weeks have remained peaceful even as other cities are still reeling from violence and destruction.
Local law enforcement leaders have praised the peaceful protests and attributed the relative calm to Baton Rouge's past reckoning with police practices, which resulted in a number of reforms here following the 2016 fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling and subsequent heated demonstrations. One of those changes was a ban on chokeholds in most situations.
Whether the restraint used in the video constitutes a chokehold, and whether it was necessary under the circumstances, will likely be the subject of an ongoing internal investigation.
Baton Rouge police released few details Monday morning but said they would make more information available later in the day.