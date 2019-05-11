A Baton Rouge man has been arrested on 97 counts of child pornography, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation reported.
Byron Curtis Smith, 35, of 4622 S. Maiden Drive, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison after investigators say they found him with pornographic images involving juveniles under age 13.
Smith admitted to downloading and viewing images and videos of child pornography, according to an affidavit of probable cause dated May 10.
Officials said they located more than 100 sexual images and videos of children between the ages of 5-10 years old.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified investigators in March of a user allegedly uploading sexual images involving very young girls, an arrest warrant dated May 7 says.
Investigators said they traced email accounts and social media profiles to Smith and later discovered more images of Smith with two young boys, the warrant says.