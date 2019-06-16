A 41-year-old Sorrento man died as the result of a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 44 in St. James Parish Saturday, Louisiana State Police said.
State police said the crash happened around 5 p.m. just south of LA Highway 70 when Victor Ingraham was traveling south on LA 44 in a 2007 Honda Accord. For unknown reasons, Ingraham passed another southbound vehicle in a no passing zone, then ran off the right side of the roadway.
Ingraham's vehicle rotated across the northbound lane of LA 44 and into the path of 44-year-old John Chauvin, of Labadieville, who was traveling north in a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Ingraham's Honda struck Chauvin's Ford on its passenger side, and he sustained fatal injuries in the crash despite wearing a seatbelt, state police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Chauvin was also properly restrained and sustained minor injuries in the accident.
A toxicology sample was sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis, but impairment is not suspected by Ingraham. Chauvin was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.