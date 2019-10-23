Two more suspects have been arrested in a shooting in Tigerland that left a man and woman dead inside an apartment, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said late Wednesday.
Cedric Turner, 17, of 730 Jennifer Jean Drive, is being booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of first-degree murder. A 15-year-old juvenile was also arrested and is being booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on principal to first-degree murder.
Stan Riley, 37, and Amanda Authement, 34 were shot and killed Friday at a Tigerland Avenue apartment Oct. 16.
The two victims lived in the same apartment complex but in different units. Stan Riley's wife, Rebecca Riley, said her husband had gone over to Authement's apartment just minutes before the shooting.
Tyrese Magee, 21, was also arrested Tuesday on counts related to the crime, but is not accused of pulling the trigger in the shooting.
Coppola said at this point in time no other arrests are anticipated.