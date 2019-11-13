An Texas man who wasn't wearing a seat belt was killed in a crash in Livingston Parish on Wednesday morning, State Police said.
Logan Imborone, 23, of Austin, died in the crash, which happened before noon on Walker Road North near Corbin Avenue, outside of Walker.
Troopers said Imborone was driving his Honda Accord northbound on Walker Road at the same time a driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was driving southbound.
Imborone crossed the road's center line an struck the Chevrolet. He died at the scene after he was partially thrown from his car, authorities said.
The other driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, State Police said.
Troopers are still investigating the car crash. Toxicology samples from both drivers were taken for an impairment analysis.