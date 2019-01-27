Authorities arrested at least eight people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Sunday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Nicholas Andrault-Hingle, 19, 617 Soniat St., New Orleans, first-offense DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Terry Everson, 37, 4343 Denham St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, speeding and driver's license suspended/revoked.
- Ramon Hamilton, 27, 5885 Lavey Lane, Apt. 11, Baker, DWI and disobeying red light.
- Jamie Hutchinson, 31, 1031 Hollow Oaks Road, Breaux Bridge, first-offense DWI, failure to yield and reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Osvaldo Martinez, 46, 10600 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.
- Keegan Mayeux, 18, 17265 Murphy Lane, French Settlement, underage DWI and speeding.
- Demarcus Milligan, 37, 24834 Shanklin Drive, Zachary, first-offense DWI, headlights required and driver's license required.
- Justin Waire, 26, 9243 Amber Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and improper lane usage.