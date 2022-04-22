In a 15-month stretch, records show Baton Rouge police responded to 11 shootings, 11 assaults, 13 burglaries, seven weapons-related “disturbances,” four fights, 28 overdoses and a hit-and-run at an OYO Motel just off Interstate 12.
Another violent incident at the sprawling motel complex came early Thursday, when 32-year-old Jaci Bergeron was shot multiple times and died around 1:40 a.m., BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said.
It’s the latest killing reported this year at a handful of violence-plagued Baton Rouge motels.
The shooting again showed why OYO’s complex off Airline Highway, one of two motels the national chain operates in Baton Rouge, has drawn particular scrutiny from city-parish leaders as they struggle to enforce a 2018 ordinance meant to curb sex trafficking, drug use and other crime at local motels. A log of 911 calls from the OYO’s address shows that since the start of 2021, 523 incidents at the drew a police response — a rate of about 1.1 calls per day.
The OYO motel is a “bad operator” where crime has flourished, something that hurts legitimate hotel owners and tourism alike, city-parish Chief Administrative Office Darryl Gissel said.
At the same time, Gissel said the 4-year-old ordinance meant to weed out such bad actors has essentially been a lame duck since it went on the City-Parish’s books. Not a single motel has been fined or shut down under the rule, despite about 70 of the approximately 280 motels and hotels in the city-parish — the OYO location among them — lacking the required permits, he said.
A secretary at the OYO location just off Airline Highway, on Gwenadele Avenue, said the hotel couldn’t comment on pending criminal investigations.
Gissel said struggles to enforce the rule stem from vagueness in the ordinance. The law left uncertain whether the city-parish or the courts are supposed to fine or close hotels, he said, if they don’t meet the permit requirements.
Gissel said he would like to see improvements to the ordinance, like requiring hotel owners to re-apply for permits annually.
The rule passed by Metro Council in January of 2018 required hotels and motels to apply for permits through the city-parish, giving officials power to suspend or revoke those licenses if hotels accrue more than one prostitution or drug-related arrest, or if law enforcement makes frequent service calls to locations within a short period.
The city can also suspend or revoke the permits due to activity that "negatively impacts the health, safety and welfare” of guests or people who live nearby, according to previous reports.
If their permits were revoked, hotels and motels would need to shut down within 72 hours. Businesses are meant to be fined depending on their size if they violate their permits: Those with four to 89 rooms can be fined $500 per day if they're out of compliance; those with 90 to 149 rooms can be fined $750 a day; and those with 150 rooms or more can be fined $1,000 daily.
The ordinance encourages self-reporting by hotel and motel staff.
It arose after a sex-trafficking arrest in December of 2017, where police arrested two Arkansas men accused of having driven a 16-year-old girl from Arkansas to Louisiana, posting photos of her on a prostitution website and trafficking her for sex. The men were booked on their way out of a motel.
The motel at the OYO location was previously a Days Inn, another national hotel chain. Even before it came under OYO's ownership, the business was on an earlier list of problematic motel locations identified by Metro Council members during discussion of the pending ordinance.
Several fatal and non-fatal shootings have already occurred in the past several months at a cluster of motels around the site of Thursday's killing near the Airline Highway and I-12 Interchange.
In January, a woman shot and injured her boyfriend at the same OYO location after a dispute over another woman. Less than two weeks later, one man shot and killed another at a Sleep Inn across the street, saying a Mexican “death saint” told him to do it, according to investigators.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and BRPD report calls from hotels and motels within the parish to the Parish Attorney's Office, officials in those departments said.
Businesses like OYO, though, show how many of those motels can stay open even after racking up laundry lists of calls to law enforcement.
In recent years, apartment complexes in Tigerland — an area developed to offer LSU students upscale housing, but which has since deteriorated amid an uptick in crime — have faced shutdown after being deemed nuisances under state law, a separate rule than the city-parish ordinance.
A judge in 2020 declared one complex a nuisance after multiple deadly shootings there. Two months later, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III sent a letter to the owners of a second complex, where a woman was shot dead in front of her children, saying it could face the same penalty.
Moore said Thursday that the OYO motel has been on his office's radar "for some time." His office is also following a handful of other hotels and motels with high call rates to law enforcement, he said.
Metro Council members reached Thursday were shocked to hear that no motels or hotels had been fined or shut down under the rule, despite roughly 70 of the businesses lacking permits.
“It appears that we are missing a critical opportunity to get in front of our crime issues by not properly utilizing this ordinance,” Councilman Dwight Hudson said in a prepared statement. “When it was presented to the council it was clear that it had a positive impact when implemented in other cities. It appears the main issue is administration of the permit fee and proper follow up.”
Hudson said he plans to follow up with the Mayor's Office and Parish Attorney’s Office to ensure that they have mechanisms in place with BRPD, the Sheriff's Office and the city-parish’s permitting division to enforce the ordinance.
In an interview, BRPD Chief Murphy Paul said that the department's response data makes clear that crime at motels is concentrated at a few specific locations.
“We know,” he said, “that there are repeat addresses.”
Elyse Carmosino contributed to this report.