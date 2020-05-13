A teenager was killed in a Wednesday night shooting near Hooper Road, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reports.
The shooting took place around 8:45 p.m. in the 5700 block of San Juan Drive, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks. She said several men were reportedly standing on a corner when they heard gunshots. One of the men fell, injured, and the others ran.
The injured man, 18-year-old Trent Jones, was taken to the hospital in "very serious condition," Hicks said. He later died from his injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.