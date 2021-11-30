Two Southern University students involved in a mid-October shooting on campus were arrested over the past week after police say security footage helped them zero in on the pair as suspects.

Jayden Hope, 19, of Jeanerette, was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison six days after authorities jailed his codefendant, Larry Hawkins Jr., of New Orleans.

The shooting left three people with non-life-threatening injuries. It took place minutes after 2 a.m. Oct. 15 in the parking lot outside Camille Shade and S.V. Totty halls, according to an affidavit for Hopes’ arrest.

SUPD says closed-circuit video showed Hopes running and ducking behind some dumpsters when the shooting starts.

Once the last bullet fires, the affidavit says Hopes “then runs for a few seconds, stops and turns around to receive a firearm from an unknown subject who was just shooting shots seconds earlier.”

After taking the gun, Hopes then runs south until out of view of the surveillance camera, the affidavit continues.

A university spokeswoman identified the shooter as Hawkins. A copy of Hawkins’ arrest affidavit was not immediately available Tuesday.

Hope and the Hawkins were each booked on three counts of accessory after-the-fact of attempted second-degree murder and one count of carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon by a student on school property.