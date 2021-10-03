louisianastatepolice.adv HS 014.JPG

A drunk driver hit a pedestrian in Ascension Parish on Tuesday, killing her, State Police said. 

Martin Alvarado-Medel, 30, of Baton Rouge, was driving east on La. 427 near La. 928 in a 2002 Toyota Sequoia when, for reasons still under investigation, he went off the roadway and hit the pedestrian, police said. He fled the scene; the pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where she died. Police did not yet have an identity of the pedestrian.

Troopers found Alvarado-Medel a short time later and gave him a chemical breath test, which showed he was over the legal BAC limit, police said. He was booked on counts of vehicular homicide, first-offense DWI, hit and run, and careless operation. 

