Baton Rouge police arrested a man Monday morning in connection with a Sunday night shooting on Florida Boulevard that left one man dead in a parking lot.
De’angelo Ghoram, 32, was booked on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon for allegedly shooting 23-year-old Earnest Johnson to death, police said.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy located at 7411 Florida Blvd, according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
Authorities arrived to find Johnson injured with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.
No additional information about the shooting was immediately available, including a possible motive.
The shooting was the second of three separate episodes of gun violence that took place Sunday night in Baton Rouge, one of which left a 4-year-old girl injured.
Ghoram is currently being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.