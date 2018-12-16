Authorities arrested as least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Shandar Harris, 36, 5680 Prescott Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, careless driving, hit and run, driver's license not in possession, and vehicular negligent injuring.
- Gina Henry, 53, 2732 Cresthaven Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Fredrick Johnson Jr., 28, 6204 Biscayne St., Baker, fourth-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license suspended or revoked, speeding, and limit on passing bicycles.
- James Lee, 26, 17232 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, entering highway from private road violation, and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Joseph Rome, 59, 58654 Meriam St., Plaquemine, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, driver's license suspended or revoked, and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- David Stepp, 39, 7901 Indian Ridge Road, Rutledge, Tennessee, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.