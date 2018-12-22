Authorities arrested as least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Malcolm Branch, 61, 13423 Mai Frances Rd., first-offense DWI, driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
- Warren Clark, 42, 3517 Chippewa, second-offense DWI, driving left of center, driving with a suspended or revoked license.
- Lane Fontenot, 27, 226 N. Gum, Melville, first-offense DWI, driving with a suspended or revoked license.
- Francis Lopez, 42, 8388 Highway 448, Greensburg, second-offense DWI.
- Rodriguez Lopez, 42, 8388 Highway 448, Greensburg, second offense DWI.
- Victor Torres, 31, 23650 Eden, Plaquemine, driving while intoxicated.
- Markella Wyre, 30, 1100 S. Foster Dr., driving while intoxicated, hit and run, license plate required, driving on a suspended or revoked license.