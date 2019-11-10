A Baton Rouge man was shot and killed Saturday night near the 6200 block of Blueberry St, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Steven Dixon II was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, which he succumbed to at about 11:20 p.m. The motive and suspects remain unknown.

This is the third homicide of the weekend in the Baton Rouge area, with two other men being shot in separate instances Saturday. All the shootings occurred hours apart from one another, and suspects are unknown for all three shootings.

Police ask that anyone with information relative to this shooting contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.