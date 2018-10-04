Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Tuesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Micheal Dickerson, 38, 22137 La. 447, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.
- Gary LeBlanc, 52, 6171 W. Monarch Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, expired driver's license, and possession of marijuana.