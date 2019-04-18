A 20-year-old man was shot and killed at his Baton Rouge home late Wednesday night, according to Baton Rouge police.
The shooting happened after 11 p.m. in the 9000 block of Lewis Street.
Police said Tremell Tumblin, 20, was shot after having an argument with someone he didn't know.
The shooter fled the scene on foot before police arrived.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the the Baton Rouge Police Department's violent crimes unit at 389-4865 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
More details to come.