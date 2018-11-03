Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison on Wednesday and Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Brigeth Corea, 25, 8773 Old Hermitage Pkwy., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, stop/yield sign disobey, hit and run, driver's license suspended or revoked and seat belt violation.
- Ricky Dawson, 53, 7264 Hanks Dr., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, driver's license suspended or revoked, insurance required and license plate switched.
- Frederick Johnson, 50, 5357 E. Brookstown Dr., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, obstruction of a highway and driver's license required or expired.
- Shericka Levi, 43, 4019 Laurel St., Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Dexter Proctor, 48, 4405 Heath Dr., Baker, first-offense DWI, improper window tint, reckless operation and drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Wyatt Smith, 20, 13961 Jr Dr., Walker, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and red light disobey.
- Richard Young, 52, 1639 John Marks, Baker, second-offense DWI, failure to signal, improper turns and careless driving.