A Baker man was arrested Thursday after a woman recognized him as her rapist from 20 years ago, and then a DNA test linked him to the 1998 crime, according to court documents.
John Louis Davis, 38, is accused of the violent rape of an 18-year-old female when he was 17, in a case that had remained unsolved for two decades.
The woman ran into Davis at a wedding reception in June, recognizing him as the man who raped her in 1998. She learned his name and sent the information to a detective, developing a key lead in the case, according to Davis' arrest report.
After he was identified, police took a DNA sample from Davis, and found it ran a match for the DNA profile from her 1998 sexual assault exam, the report says.
On Jan. 1, 1998 at about 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of Choctaw Drive, Davis is accused of approaching the woman and chatting with her, his arrest warrant says. But when she went to walk away, Davis punched her in the head and forced her behind a building.
He threatened to harm the woman if she didn't comply, and then proceeded to rape her twice, the report says. He then ran away.
The woman immediately reported the rape and was taken to a local hospital where a sexual assault examination was done.
At the time, the woman recognized the man as someone who had previously attended Baker High School and was a grade below her, however, the report says no suspects were developed in 1998 and the case remained unsolved.
Davis, 13848 Alba Dr., Baker, was booked into Parish Prison Thursday on a count of aggravated rape.