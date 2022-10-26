The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl.
Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
The child was struck in the lower extremities and survived, the Sheriff's Office said.
Forensic evidence collected at the scene led to the arrest of Jaran Adams, 21, in September for the shooting on May 9. He was booked on aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon, according to deputies.
That forensic evidence now ties Adams to the May 12 shooting as well, the sheriff's office said. He was booked Wednesday on three counts of attempted first degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, said deputies.
Adams is no longer at the Livingston Parish Detention Center because he was transported to Tangipahoa Parish Jail on unrelated charges, the Sheriff's Office said.