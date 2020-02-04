The Livingston Parish District Attorney has recused itself from the prosecution of a third defendant in an unfolding sex abuse scandal in the parish.

Melanie Curtin, 41, of Denham Springs, was arrested Saturday on charges of first degree rape and video voyeurism. Her case is connected to that of Dennis Perkins, a former Livingston Parish SWAT team leader, and his wife, Cynthia Perkins, who face more than 60 charges each, including rape, producing child pornography, video voyeurism.

The District Attorney's office had previously recused itself from the Perkins' cases. The state Attorney General's office is now handling the prosecutions of all three defendants.

