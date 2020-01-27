A Mississippi man who left a public livestock auction in Tangipahoa Parish with six head of cattle that weren't his has been arrested by state Livestock Brand Commission inspectors.
The commission, part of the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, received a complaint this month that cattle were illegally removed from the Jan. 14 auction and taken out of state.
Investigators were able to link Colson Lambert, 23, of 55 Argyle Trail, Bogue Chitto, Mississippi to the theft, through security camera video, Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain said in a statement Monday.
On Jan. 24, Lambert was booked into Tangipahoa Parish jail on six counts of theft of livestock, in a joint investigation with the Sheriff's Office. Lambert was freed from jail the same day, after posting bail of $6,000.
The six head of cattle were recovered and returned to the auction barn, Strain said.