Investigators say an overnight apartment fire in Baton Rouge has been ruled as arson.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews were called to the 200 block of Atkinson Street in Mid City around 1:15 a.m. Friday.
Firefighters arrived to find the bedroom in Apartment B in flames. The blaze was under control within 30 minutes.
Officials say no one was at home in Apartment B at the time of the fire. However, two other occupied units sustained smoke and water damage.
No injuries were reported.
In total, 11 people have been displaced as a result of the fire.
Fire investigators have ruled the blaze as arson.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.