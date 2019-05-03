A Tara High School student was arrested on arson Friday after investigators believe he intentionally set fire to a trash can in one of the school's bathrooms, according to Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte.
Monte said the fire was reported just before 10 a.m. Friday, when fire investigators were called to the scene. The fire did not spread beyond the bathroom trashcan.
Investigators reviewed surveillance video that showed the 14-year-old male student entering and exiting the bathroom just before the fire was discovered, Monte said.
The student, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, was booked into the parish's juvenile detention center on a count of aggravated arson.