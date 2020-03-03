Nationally-recognized criminal justice reform advocates descended upon Baton Rouge on Tuesday to share strategies for preparing Louisiana inmates to successfully reenter society.
Alice Marie Johnson, who was granted clemency for a mandatory life sentence by President Donald Trump, along with Kelley Paul, author and wife to U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, spoke to a hotel ballroom filled with state legislators, Department of Corrections officials and local advocates.
As a first time offender, Johnson was serving a mandatory life sentence, plus 25 years, for her role in a nonviolent federal drug case. She gained international attention after celebrity Kim Kardashian West pushed for her early release from prison. Johnson now dedicates her life to criminal justice reform advocacy.
Paul serves on the board of Coalition for Public Safety, a bipartisan organization dedicated to criminal justice reform.
The event was hosted by Right on Crime, a national campaign of the Texas Public Policy Foundation. The group seeks conservative solutions for criminal justice issues. Scott E. Peyton, state director of Right on Crime, moderated a Q&A with the two women, asking both to reflect on mass incarceration and the challenges of reentry.
When Johnson arrived in prison to serve her term for being a "telephone mule" — letting her phone be used for drug transactions — she realized there was a dearth of services at the facility to help the women incarcerated there improve their lives. She set to work creating a sense of hope for her fellow inmates: Writing plays, organizing a Special Olympics and developing community outreach programs.
"I had a life sentence, but I just did not believe this that this was going to be the end for me," Johnson said. "So I prepared myself for a future outside of prison."
Johnson also spoke seriously about the toll of incarceration on mental health, mediating briefly on her time in solitary confinement and recalling how her arrest and imprisonment decimated her family.
She shared a particularly gut-wrenching memory: “One of my children said, ‘Visiting you in that prison is like visiting a grave site. We can just come and view your body and never take you home.’”
Paul, on the other hand, focused on the political implications of the prison system. She explained that she sees mass incarceration in the United States as a big government issue, citing the "unintended consequences of the war on drugs": an unprecedented expansion of the prison system.
"We are the most heavily incarcerated country in the world, which is just chilling, because we're the land of the free," Paul said.
Mandatory sentencing laws for nonviolent offenses have made it difficult for judges to consider the context of a crime, Paul said, restricting defendants' access to diversion programs that might help them change their lives. Other paths, such as treatment and rehabilitation, could reduce the prison population while providing support for people facing debilitating addiction and mental health issues.
"We need more discretion from judges and the ability to … look at the given situation and not be hamstrung by the law," Paul said.
Both Johnson and Paul also emphasized the value of faith — both as a well of hope for those who are incarcerated and as a resource for people struggling to reenter society. They called on faith leaders to be the first to open their doors to the newly free and to advocate for their productive return home.
"I don’t think any of us are without sin," Johnson said. "We as a faith community have to extend grace to those who are coming out of prison."
Much of the morning's discussion was dedicated to addressing this need for those beyond the walls of a prison to consider convicted felons as reformed members of society.
Even when prisons have robust programs available for inmates, there is a good chance the training that inmates had on the inside will fail them when searching for opportunities on the outside — despite their best efforts. The stigma of "ex-con," Johnson said, is a roadblock all those who are formerly incarcerated face.
If a recently released felon struggles to find employment or housing, there is a strong possibility that person will return to prison.
“You don’t want prison to become a revolving door," Johnson said. "In prison, they’re locked in, and when they come out, they are locked out of good opportunities.”
Johnson underscored the fact that the people returning from prison will be sharing their lives with the average community member, from pushing their shopping carts up and down the aisles of the local grocery store to sending their children to the same neighborhood schools.
"They're you. They're your community," Johnson said. "When one person goes to prison, their whole family goes right with them. So you want them to be successful."
Johnson and Paul called on legislators, business owners and community leaders to consider the devastating effects of incarceration. They suggested that by treating people convicted of a crime with dignity before, during and after their time behind bars, Louisiana may one day — again — shed its title of incarceration capital of the world.