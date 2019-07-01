Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Craig Estle, 50, 17319 Les Chenier Boulevard, Prairieville, second-offense DWI, reckless operation, operating a vehicle while under suspension.
- Tyrone Ingram, 44, 8151 Ned Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, speeding and driver's license suspended or revoked
- Chaneita Smith, 34, 37419 Cypress Trace Ave., Geismar, first-offense DWI, disobeying a red light and careless operation.
- Tarah Wilson, 48, 3814 Poydras Bayou Drive, Erwinville, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, license plate required, insurance required and drinking in a motor vehicle.