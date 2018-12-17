A 28-year-old Baton Rouge man is accused of raping a woman after having drinks at a local business, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Officers are searching for Justin Jermaine Carter, of Mead Road. Carter is wanted on third-degree rape, police say.
Carter is accused of raping a 29-year-old woman on or around Sept. 25. Investigators later obtained a DNA match that connected Carter to the assault, police said. He was then identified from a photo lineup.
Police ask anyone with information on Carter's location to contact the Special Victims Unit at (225) 389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.