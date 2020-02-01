Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Gianni Barbee, 33, 58110 Labauve Avenue, Plaquemine, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Matthew Creel, 22, 1216 Sundance Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and improper turns.
- Roger Parker, 30, 1372 North Blvd., Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI.