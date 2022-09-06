A man who killed his estranged wife after removing his court-appointed GPS ankle monitor was convicted of first-degree murder three years after his arrest.
Terrell Anthony Sr., 39, was was found guilty of shooting Jessica Clark to death in her Watson home in October 2019, just weeks after the married couple had separated. Her 12-year-old child witnessed the shooting, prosecutors said.
Last week a Livingston Parish jury returned a guilty verdict after less than 30 minutes of deliberation, said District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
"It was a good case to finally conclude," Perrilloux said. "With COVID, and the other delays, it was finally good to get it to trial and conclude with what we feel was a just result."
At the time of the Clark killing, Anthony was under house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor after he was released on $300,000 bond in an unrelated East Baton Rouge homicide. Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office found Anthony had removed his ankle monitor nine days before shooting Clark.
Records obtained by the prosecutors indicated the monitor had issues maintaining a charge and that Anthony failed to show up to the office to address the problem, said Zach Daniels, the assistant district attorney prosecuting the Livingston case.
Daniels described how surveillance video shows Anthony lurking around Clark's house at the time of the shooting. The 12-year-old as well as Clark's toddler and the child's nanny were present in the home during the shooting — held against their will until Anthony confronted his estranged wife.
Anthony waited for Clark to return from a weekend trip before he met her at the door with a gun and shot her multiple times, officials said. He fled the scene in Clark's car, which was discovered at a Denham Springs apartment complex.
At the time of Clark’s death, Anthony was out on bond after his arrest in a 2017 murder case from East Baton Rouge Parish. Although he was indicted, his charges were later dismissed after he was taken into custody for his wife's homicide and started cooperating with investigators, court records show.
In addition to a violent, lengthy criminal history in East Baton Rouge Parish and a stint in a Louisiana state prison for cocaine possession, Anthony had a record of abusing Clark.
In 2016, Clark was the victim in a domestic violence case in which Anthony strangled her, threw her on the ground and stomped on her. She told deputies she locked herself in a bathroom, but he kicked open the door and began attacking her. According to the arrest report, she told deputies then that she feared he would "go too far one day."
If a partner strangles a woman one time in an intimate relationship, she is over seven times more likely to later be killed by that same person, research shows.
"It is what you think of when you think of a typical domestic violence murder," Daniels said. "It was kind of a history of some toxic behavior in the relationship."
Anthony will be sentenced Sept. 22. First-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence without the benefit of parole.
Daniels said the killing is "a sadly common method of homicide in Louisiana," where people currently or formerly in relationships kill their intimate partners. The goal for the criminal justice system is to intervene before abusive situations end in murder.
"It highlights what has been a push in the field to focus on addressing domestic violence when there are misdemeanors or lower-level felony cases before they escalate," he said. "This is an example of how important it is to focus on these cases."